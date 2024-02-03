Cranswick (LON:CWK) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,921

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,694 ($59.67) to GBX 4,921 ($62.56) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

LON:CWK opened at GBX 4,060 ($51.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,727.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,908.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,619.17. Cranswick has a 52 week low of GBX 2,850 ($36.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,194 ($53.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a GBX 22.70 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,489.36%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,879 ($49.31), for a total transaction of £103,414.14 ($131,469.79). 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

