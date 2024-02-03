Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,052 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.38% of Credicorp worth $38,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 34.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 42.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 529,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,159,000 after buying an additional 42,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 41.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.42 and a 52-week high of $160.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.13). Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Get Our Latest Report on BAP

About Credicorp

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.