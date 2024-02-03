Critical Survey: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) versus Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Solid Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Electrovaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -243.92% -8.77% -8.28% Electrovaya -6.60% -50.02% -8.98%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Electrovaya 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Solid Power and Electrovaya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Solid Power presently has a consensus target price of $3.30, indicating a potential upside of 94.12%. Electrovaya has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 252.30%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than Solid Power.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solid Power and Electrovaya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $11.79 million 25.73 -$9.56 million ($0.26) -6.54 Electrovaya $44.06 million 2.83 -$1.48 million N/A N/A

Electrovaya has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells. Solid Power, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

