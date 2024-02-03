Critical Survey: Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) versus Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) and Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Worthington Steel and Worthington Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Steel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Worthington Enterprises 1 3 0 0 1.75

Worthington Steel presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.30%. Worthington Enterprises has a consensus price target of $57.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.14%. Given Worthington Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Worthington Enterprises is more favorable than Worthington Steel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

45.3% of Worthington Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Worthington Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Worthington Steel and Worthington Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Steel N/A N/A N/A Worthington Enterprises 6.43% 17.91% 9.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Worthington Steel and Worthington Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Steel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Worthington Enterprises $4.92 billion 0.60 $256.53 million $5.97 9.84

Worthington Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Steel.

Summary

Worthington Enterprises beats Worthington Steel on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worthington Steel

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy. Worthington Steel, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Worthington Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors. The Consumer Products segment provides products in the tools, outdoor living, and celebrations end markets. Its products include propane-filled cylinders for torches, camping stoves and other applications, LPG cylinders, handheld torches, helium-filled balloon kits, specialized hand tools and instruments, and drywall tools and accessories This segment sells its products primarily to mass merchandisers, retailers, and distributors under the Coleman, Bernzomatic, Balloon Time, Mag-Torch, General, Garden-Weasel, Pactool International, Hawkeye, Worthington Pro Grade, and Level5 brands. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment sells onboard fueling systems and services, as well as gas containment solutions and services for storage, transport, and distribution of industrial gases. It includes high pressure and acetylene cylinders for life support systems and alternative fuel cylinders used to hold CNG and hydrogen for automobiles, buses, and light-duty trucks. The company was formerly known as Worthington Industries, Inc. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.