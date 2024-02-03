Currys (LON:CURY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 64 ($0.81) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Currys to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a report on Monday, November 20th.

LON:CURY opened at GBX 47.72 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The company has a market cap of £539.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.00 and a beta of 1.30. Currys has a twelve month low of GBX 43.02 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.35 ($1.05).

In related news, insider Bruce Marsh purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($37,376.05). 15.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

