CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Position Lessened by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $14,668,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $12,073,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 112.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,555,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 55.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 844.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 337,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CBAY opened at $23.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $472,719.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $86,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $472,719.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,441. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Get Our Latest Report on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.