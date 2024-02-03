DA Davidson Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Southern California Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Southern California Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern California Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Southern California Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Southern California Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Southern California Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BCAL opened at $16.05 on Friday. Southern California Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern California Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern California Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern California Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.