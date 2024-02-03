DA Davidson Weighs in on First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Financial Northwest in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Financial Northwest’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Northwest in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

First Financial Northwest Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.56. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

First Financial Northwest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.