Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 3,916 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average is $134.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

