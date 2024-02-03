Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $290.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $246.34 on Thursday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $248.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $182.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

