Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

XOM stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $404.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

