Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $881.94 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $395.90 and a 1 year high of $903.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $709.16 and its 200-day moving average is $603.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 24.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.85.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

