Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $772.85, but opened at $835.72. Deckers Outdoor shares last traded at $879.66, with a volume of 206,660 shares traded.

The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $709.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $603.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.