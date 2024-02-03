Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 16,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 90,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Defense Metals Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.
Defense Metals Company Profile
Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.
See Also
