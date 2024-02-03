dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Stock Price Down 1.6%

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.68 and last traded at C$6.69. Approximately 49,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 178,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DNTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of dentalcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

