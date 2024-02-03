Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Diageo by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $149.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.71. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

