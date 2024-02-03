Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Diageo by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of DEO opened at $149.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.71. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on DEO
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.