DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 166.0% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,699,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,665,000 after buying an additional 4,181,147 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 45.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,550,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,072,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,524 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.