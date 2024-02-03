Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $38.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

DGII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Digi International Stock Performance

DGII opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Digi International has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.63 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Digi International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 32.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International

(Get Free Report

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also

