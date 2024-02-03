Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $38.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. Digi International has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Digi International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Digi International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

