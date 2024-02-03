Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,886,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 29,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $156.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.86 and its 200-day moving average is $159.22. The stock has a market cap of $377.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.87.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

