Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 2,292 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,865 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $411.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $382.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $245.61 and a 1-year high of $415.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

