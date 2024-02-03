Dover (NYSE:DOV) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.91.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $158.75 on Friday. Dover has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.19.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dover by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after buying an additional 1,064,150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,781,000 after buying an additional 59,192 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Dover by 10.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,522,000 after buying an additional 226,646 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

