Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,232,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,456 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,600,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock valued at $460,442,554. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Up 4.1 %

DT stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $61.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.18.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

