Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

NYSE EXP opened at $236.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $237.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.53 and its 200-day moving average is $183.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 2,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.66, for a total transaction of $429,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,287.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,219 shares of company stock worth $2,851,867 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

