East Imperial (LON:EISB) Trading Down 13.6%

East Imperial PLC (LON:EISB – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). 5,128,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 2,208,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.38.
About East Imperial
East Imperial PLC manufactures and distributes beverages in Australasia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Europe. It offers tonics and mixers; and spirits, such as beer, bourbon, gin, mezcal, prosecco, rum, seedlip, tequila, vodka, and whiskey, as well as non-alcoholic products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
