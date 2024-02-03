EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stake Reduced by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $183.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $152.45 and a one year high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.61%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

