Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at UBS Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.36.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $91.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $102,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 777,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,553,000 after buying an additional 713,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

