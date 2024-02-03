Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $261.68 and last traded at $259.25, with a volume of 377544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.08.

The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,336,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,749,751,000 after purchasing an additional 176,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after buying an additional 5,270,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,595,000 after buying an additional 495,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,299,000 after buying an additional 179,258 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.84 and a 200-day moving average of $224.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

