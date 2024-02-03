Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $109,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,904.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00.

EA opened at $136.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.65 and a 200-day moving average of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

