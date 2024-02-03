Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$26.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.86.

EFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EFN

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 1.2 %

TSE:EFN opened at C$22.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.64. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$17.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.86.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.03. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of C$333.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$324.00 million. Analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.4462228 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 8,700 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$182,700.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 8,700 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$182,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,156. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.