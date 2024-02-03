Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Shares Up 3.5%

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Eliem Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

About Eliem Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 34.4% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its lead drug candidate is ETX-123, a Kv7.2/3 potassium channel opener, which is in preclinical for the treatment of neuronal excitability disorders, such as epilepsy, pain, depression, and others; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder and focal onset seizures that is in Phase 2a clinical trial.

