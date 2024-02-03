Ellington Financial Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ellington Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ellington Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 84.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Ellington Financial stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $838.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 39.81 and a quick ratio of 39.81. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89.

Ellington Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.61%. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 165.14%.

Insider Activity at Ellington Financial

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,142,000 after acquiring an additional 918,081 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,544,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 878,677 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,388,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 338,434 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

