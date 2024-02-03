Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,385 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Equity Residential worth $41,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.45%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

