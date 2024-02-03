Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,789. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 367.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE EPRT opened at $24.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

