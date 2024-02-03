Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10,070.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Etsy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after buying an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Etsy by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,104,000 after buying an additional 1,023,665 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,861,000 after acquiring an additional 558,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.87.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.96.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

