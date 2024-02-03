Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Position Lifted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $64.05 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

