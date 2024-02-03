Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives $25.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $275.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 201,806 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,660,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Excelerate Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after acquiring an additional 71,248 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,101,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth $18,206,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

