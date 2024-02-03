Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

EXTR stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $32.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. The business had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 85,329 shares of company stock worth $1,327,150 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

