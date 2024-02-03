Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,896,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 549,547 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Exxon Mobil worth $693,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $3,434,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 292.7% during the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 398,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 55,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

XOM stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.