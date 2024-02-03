Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

