FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) Trading Up 0.4%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 10,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 10,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

FAT Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.1719 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

