FDM Group’s (FDM) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

FDM Group Stock Down 0.8 %

FDM stock opened at GBX 446.50 ($5.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 432.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 480.69. The company has a market capitalization of £489.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,240.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. FDM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 362.50 ($4.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 897 ($11.40).

Insider Buying and Selling at FDM Group

In other news, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,271.29). In other news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £500 ($635.65). Also, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,271.29). Insiders have acquired a total of 604 shares of company stock valued at $249,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

