Financial Analysis: Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) & POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) and POSCO (NYSE:PKX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Nippon Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of POSCO shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of POSCO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nippon Steel and POSCO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Steel N/A N/A N/A $26.24 0.92 POSCO $65.60 billion N/A $2.84 billion $7.07 11.79

Analyst Recommendations

POSCO has higher revenue and earnings than Nippon Steel. Nippon Steel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POSCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nippon Steel and POSCO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A POSCO 2 2 0 0 1.50

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Steel and POSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Steel N/A N/A N/A POSCO 3.63% 4.37% 2.55%

Summary

POSCO beats Nippon Steel on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets. It is also involved in construction; waste processing and recycling; supplying electricity, gas, and heat; and the provision of coal-based chemical products, petrochemicals, electronic materials, materials and components for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber, and composite products. In addition, the company offers computer systems engineering and consulting, IT-enabled outsourcing, and other services. The company was formerly known as Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and changed its name to Nippon Steel Corporation in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; processing and sale of steel by-products; and provision of business support, and office administration and management consulting services. The company serves automotive, construction, shipbuilding, energy, home appliances, and industrial machinery applications. POSCO Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Pohang, South Korea.

