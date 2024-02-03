Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

