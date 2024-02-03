Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,355,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 495.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

