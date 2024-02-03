Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 1,271 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2024

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VEU opened at $55.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

