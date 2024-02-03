Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 1,351 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,445 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.