Financial Counselors Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.98 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.00.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

