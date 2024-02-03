Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GT. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,222,000 after buying an additional 9,121,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,669,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 322.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,146,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 875,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

