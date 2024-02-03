Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,951,000 after buying an additional 9,017,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,420,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,648,000 after buying an additional 324,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,699,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,143,000 after buying an additional 445,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $123,226. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $58.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.